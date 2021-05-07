Benning's blazing fastball leads Stillwater softball

To put Allison Benning's fastball in perspective, a 70 mph fastball in softball is the equivalent of a 100 mph fastball in baseball.

STILLWATER, Minn. — There's a fastball. And then there's Allison Benning's fastball.

The senior is bringing the heat for Stillwater.

With that 69 mph fastball and a variety of other pitches, Benning has already committed to play at Oregon. The Ducks have made it to the Women's College World Series five times in the last decade.

Even despite not playing a game last season, the Ponies pitcher was also named Gatorade Player of the Year in softball in Minnesota a year ago.