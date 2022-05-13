Best Shift Hockey offers new training for ice hockey and roller hockey

Schiavo won multiple World Championships for Team USA in roller hockey and also competes as a professional in ice hockey.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAGAN, Minn. — Even as summer approaches, the blades are buzzing.

John Schiavo and Best Shift Hockey offer a new take on training.

This facility in Eagan specializes in roller hockey and is holding an opening house this weekend, May 14 and May 15.

It's affordable and gives teams and players a chance to work on their games with a variety of tools.

Schiavo won multiple World Championships for Team USA in roller hockey and also competes as a professional in ice hockey. Most recently, he played for the Kansas City Mavericks in the ECHL.

It gives kids — and sports reporters alike — a chance to improve their shot with games like Tic Tac Toe. It also gives sports photographers an opportunity to relive their glory days and lace up the skates again. KARE11 photographer Josh Rogers played roller hockey in high school.

These are lessons that Schiavo and other pros use.

And they can easily translate to the ice as well.

Even in the summer, the blades are BUZZIN'@JSchiavo44 and ⁦@BestShiftHockey offer a new take on training. Their facility in Eagan helps players improve their skills (both for roller hockey and ice hockey). Story soon on @kare11#kare11sports ⁩ pic.twitter.com/v7fmg5Esnt — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) May 11, 2022

Watch more of Minnesota sports: