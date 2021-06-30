Bethel student set to compete in American Ninja Warrior on NBC

ST PAUL, Minn. — "The Flipping Ninja" knows all about obstacles.
During training on campus, Bethel senior Ben Martin overcomes these challenges with ease. His strength is his explosiveness and his ability – you guessed it – to do flips.
His journey to this point has had many twists already. Martin was born in South Korea and adopted as an infant. He grew up in the Twin Cities and struggled with his identity for many years.
Martin started out by participating in parkour and then transition to these competitions in recent years.
Now he's taken part in American Ninja Warrior on NBC for a second time in the last three years. Martin's segment will likely air on July 12th and can be seen on KARE11.