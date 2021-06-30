Bethel student set to compete in American Ninja Warrior on NBC

Ben Martin's run through the American Ninja Warrior course will likely air on July 12th and can be seen on KARE11.

ST PAUL, Minn. — "The Flipping Ninja" knows all about obstacles.

During training on campus, Bethel senior Ben Martin overcomes these challenges with ease. His strength is his explosiveness and his ability – you guessed it – to do flips.

His journey to this point has had many twists already. Martin was born in South Korea and adopted as an infant. He grew up in the Twin Cities and struggled with his identity for many years.

Ben Martin is FLIPPING awesome



The @BethelU senior will compete on @ninjawarrior for a second time. You can watch him take on the crazy obstacles in a couple weeks on @kare11 #kare11sports pic.twitter.com/7rhGDvf2Il — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) June 30, 2021

Martin started out by participating in parkour and then transition to these competitions in recent years.