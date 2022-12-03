Bloomington Jefferson's Freitag rising in rankings after broken collarbone

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — His big break was a painful one and Daniel Freitag has the scar to prove it.
In the first game of the football season last fall, the sophomore for Bloomington Jefferson made a play that drew a loud cheer and one big ouch, too. Freitag scored the touchdown but also broke his collarbone.
Instead of getting down, he used that time and took his basketball game to the next level.
By adding a sharp jump shot, Freitag averages 26 points per game this year and also holds offers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa State.
He’s explosive, versatile and working for another big—and less painful—moment in the future.
Watch more of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist: