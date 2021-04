The teams face off again Saturday night in St. Paul.

Nick Bonino had a goal and an assist, Cam Talbot made 20 saves and the Minnesota Wild held on to defeat the San Jose Sharks 3-2.

Mats Zuccarello and Zach Parise also scored for the Wild, who won their second straight.

Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane scored Martin Jones stopped 15 of 18 shots for the Sharks, who lost their fourth in a row.