Booker scores 43 points, surging Suns beat T-wolves 118-99

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points for the Timberwolves, who lost their eighth straight game.

MINNEAPOLIS — Devin Booker scored 21 of his season-high 43 points in the third quarter to carry Phoenix in a 118-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. This was the 14th win for the Suns in their last 17 games.

Booker hit 15 of 26 shots from the floor. He repeatedly blew by his defenders for smooth pullup jumpers and traffic-beating, twisting layups for the 13th 40-point game in his six-year career.