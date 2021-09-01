Born to be a Tommie, Maple Grove's Jordyn Lamker signs with St. Thomas

The Maple Grove high school basketball star says she’s excited to carry on a family legacy at St. Thomas.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Since before Jordyn Lamker can remember, she was meant for this.

Sitting at center court at St. Thomas in December of 2003, Jordyn was just ten months old when a picture was taken. Now the Maple Grove senior became the first ever Division I women's basketball signee for the Tommies.

"It's all coming full circle," she said.

Her mother was an All-American for St. Thomas in the 1990's and also helped lead them to the national championship. Jordyn says she’s excited to carry on that legacy at St. Thomas.