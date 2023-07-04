Brock Faber hopes to cement legacy with Gophers

Faber has racked up 4 goals, 26 points, and 51 blocks so far in the 2022-23 season.

MINNEAPOLIS — The accolades stack high for Gophers men's hockey player Brock Faber.

The junior defenseman was named to the AHCA/CCM Hockey All-American West First Team, in addition to being a captain, Big Defensive Player of the Year, and making both the list for All-Big Ten First Team and Academic All-Big Ten.

Faber has racked up 4 goals, 26 points, and 51 blocks so far in the 2022-23 season.

The Maple Grove native grew up playing in the backyard of his house, where his parents built a rink for him and his neighborhood friends.

All these years later, he's still chasing his hockey dream.

"When I was a kid, this was obviously a dream of mine, to get to play here, to win a National Championship here, to play for the Wild. It's crazy to think, it's definitely a dream come true," he said.

He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings, but his draft rights were traded to the Minnesota Wild last summer as part of the Kevin Fiala deal.

Regardless of what happens in tomorrow's NCAA Championship game, it will likely be the last time he suits up in the maroon and gold.

Faber is likely to make his NHL debut with the Wild next week.

