Brock Faber hopes to cement legacy with Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS — The accolades stack high for Gophers men's hockey player Brock Faber.
The junior defenseman was named to the AHCA/CCM Hockey All-American West First Team, in addition to being a captain, Big Defensive Player of the Year, and making both the list for All-Big Ten First Team and Academic All-Big Ten.
Faber has racked up 4 goals, 26 points, and 51 blocks so far in the 2022-23 season.
The Maple Grove native grew up playing in the backyard of his house, where his parents built a rink for him and his neighborhood friends.
All these years later, he's still chasing his hockey dream.
"When I was a kid, this was obviously a dream of mine, to get to play here, to win a National Championship here, to play for the Wild. It's crazy to think, it's definitely a dream come true," he said.
He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings, but his draft rights were traded to the Minnesota Wild last summer as part of the Kevin Fiala deal.
Regardless of what happens in tomorrow's NCAA Championship game, it will likely be the last time he suits up in the maroon and gold.
Faber is likely to make his NHL debut with the Wild next week.
Watch more of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.