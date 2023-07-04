It's official: Faber signs three-year contract with Minnesota Wild

Faber signed a three-year, entry-level contract and will join the Wild on their Sunday trip to Chicago.

The now-former captain of the University of Minnesota men's hockey team will be lacing up his skates to join the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Brock Faber had been originally drafted by the L.A. Kings in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft as the 45th overall pick, according to the U of M. Last summer his rights were traded to the Wild.

The defensemen set career highs this season with four goals, 23 assists and 27 points in addition to netting First Team All-America honors. He finished his three-year college career with the Gophers with 53 total points in 97 games, along with a plus-53 rating.

Locked in Brock! ✍️



We've signed defenseman Brock Faber to a three-year, entry level contract. #mnwild

Faber has had no shortage of honors in his hockey career, including joining former Gopher Mike Reilly in landing B1G Defensive Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons. The team captain guided the Gophers to the NCAA Frozen Four for the second-consecutive year and a runner-up finish in 2023.

The Gophers reached the NCAA Tournament in all three seasons faber was on the roster, including a pair of Big Ten Conference regular season championships and a 2021 B1G tournament title.

"When I was a kid, this was obviously a dream of mine, to get to play here, to win a National Championship here, to play for the Wild. It's crazy to think, it's definitely a dream come true," Faber said on Friday, ahead of the official announcement.

