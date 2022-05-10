Brooklyn Center resilient in come-from-behind win over Roosevelt

The Centaurs secured their first win of the season in overtime after coming back from a 22-6 halftime deficit against the Minneapolis Roosevelt.

At halftime last Thursday, Brooklyn Center trailed Minneapolis Roosevelt 22-6.

The Centaurs needed a change.

"We had a little bit of a conversation at the half about, 'Hey guys, let's stop playing scared and go out there some football,'" said head coach Chauncy Williams-Barefield. "'And who's going to step up to the challenge and make some plays?'"

Coach Williams-Barefield looked to his offensive trio. Quarterback, Deshaun Pongsak and receivers D'shayne Gipson and Tavionte Powell.

"I pulled them aside and said, 'Hey, it's on you guys. What're y'all gonna do about this?'"

Three-hundred, seventeen yards, six touchdowns, and an overtime later, the Centaurs did the unthinkable.

"We're all trying to win," said Pongsak. "We all want to play together. We're all tired of losing."

They triumphed to a 42-40 victory.

Coach says the dub is a metaphor for the strength of his team.

"Football is a great encapsulation of life, as we know, so for them to be resilient, I wasn't surprised," said Williams-Barefield. "I knew that it was there. It was just a matter of them taking that challenge and just going out and letting it all hang loose."

"It shows that we bend and we don't break. This isn't our only win. I promise you that," said Pongsak.

This Friday, the Centaurs host Columbia Heights. Willaims-Barefield says he just wants his team to go out, play hard and play confident like they did last Thursday.

