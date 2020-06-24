Brothers playing for the St. Cloud Rox

Gophers catcher Jack Kelly, and his younger brother Cody who will be a freshman at the U of M, are both getting ready to play baseball in the Northwoods League.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Jack Kelly can't wait to get back behind the plate with the St. Cloud Rox starting next month.

"It's pretty exciting. It's going to be good for the players and the fans," Kelly said.

This will be Jack's second season with the Rox. He's going to be teaming up with his younger brother Cody, who just happens to be a catcher as well.

Cody just graduated from St. Michael-Albertville High School, and hasn't played a baseball game in nearly a year!

"I'm anxious to get back out there and looking forward to it," said Cody.

The siblings will also be spending more time together starting this fall at the University of Minnesota where Jack will be a junior on the baseball team and Cody will be a freshman.

"It's definitely a unique situation to be on the same NCAA Division 1 team," Jack said.