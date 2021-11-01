Bryce Williams' injury leaves another runner out for Gophers

Williams appeared to hurt his lower left leg during a 19-yard reception in the first quarter at Northwestern.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota has likely lost another running back to a season-ending injury.

Bryce Williams is the latest to be sidelined for the Gophers. Mohamed Ibrahim hurt his lower left leg two months ago. Trey Potts was hospitalized for six days.

Williams appeared to hurt his lower left leg during a 19-yard reception in the first quarter at Northwestern.

Freshmen Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas have taken over the workload in the backfield. They’re the only healthy scholarship running backs remaining on the roster.