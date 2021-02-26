Buie, Northwestern rally past Minnesota in 2nd half, 67-59

Marcus Carr led the Golden Gophers with 21 points and seven assists.

Boo Buie scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half, sparking Northwestern to rally past Minnesota 67-59, bringing an end to a 13-game losing streak that stretches back to Dec. 29.

Buie opened the second half with a pair of 3-pointers to spark a 12-0 run as Northwestern surged into its first of the game, and turned what had been a Minnesota cruise into a battle.

Northwestern made six straight free throws in the last 37 seconds to clinch it.

Miller Kopp added 15 points, 10 after halftime, for Northwestern.

