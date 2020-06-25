Pro disc golf tourney to be hosted in Minnesota by Paul Molitor's nephew

It will take place at Airborn Disc Golf Preserve in Clearwater.

CLEARWATER, Minn. — With a flick of the wrist, Cale Leiviska makes disc golf look easy.

He grew up playing baseball just like his uncle but transitioned into this sport in college. Cale is the nephew of Twins legend and Hall of Famer Paul Molitor and he also prides himself on being one of the best at his craft.

According to PDGA, Cale is currently ranked No. 8 in the world.

Cale and the course he built this year will host a new tournament on the July 4th weekend. It will take place at Airborn Disc Golf Preserve in Clearwater, Minnesota.