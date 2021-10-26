Fillier scores 2, Canada beats US again in women's hockey

The rivalry is tilting heavily towards our neighbors to the north, with Canada marking their fourth straight win.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Sarah Fillier scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 3:58 remaining, and Canada beat the United States 3-2 in Game 2 of the rivals’ nine-game pre-Olympic series.

Victoria Bach also scored for Canada, which opened the series with a 3-1 win at Allentown, Pennsylvania, Friday night. The Canadians also beat the Americans for the gold medal at the world championships this summer, and have now won four straight against the U.S.

Fillier's two goals both came on back door tap-ins after being left alone by U.S. defenders. “She just has a niche for the net, and getting around the net, and finding those spots where she can be successful,” linemate Natalie Spooner told Canada's TSN. “I mean, she’s a natural goal-scorer... She’s able to find those soft spots and get pucks in.”

The U.S. started slow, giving up two goals to Canada on the game's first two shots. Cayla Barnes had a goal and an assist and Amanda Kessel also scored for the U.S. Monday night as the archrivals faced off in Hartford, Connecticut.

“Obviously, we don’t want a slow start like that but the way we responded is important and we have to find that in the beginning of every game,” said U.S. Coach Joel Johnson.