Carli Lloyd plays final match for US in rout of South Korea

ST PAUL, Minn. — The U.S. women sent Carli Lloyd into retirement with a 6-0 rout of South Korea.

Lloyd didn’t score in her final match, but it hardly mattered because the night was all about her. She was subbed out in the 65th minute and sobbed as she left to a standing ovation by the crowd of 18,115 at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

Lloyd’s final match was her 316th with the national team, the second-most international appearances of any player. She scored 134 goals for the United States, which is the third most in team history, along with 61 assists.

Lloyd announced her retirement in August, saying it "seems appropriate" to play her last game for the Women's National Team in Minnesota.

"Over the past 17 years, I've played in stadiums all over the world and all over the United States, but it seems appropriate that my last game will come in the area where the U.S. Women's National Team basically started with domestic games in the mid-1980s," said Carli Lloyd in the news release. "Minnesota has really embraced their MLS team and fans deserve such a beautiful soccer stadium. I'm looking forward to playing my last game at Allianz Field and to experiencing the awesome fans there one more time."