MINNEAPOLIS — Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the short-handed Boston Celtics cruised to a 124-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Evan Fournier added 18 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

Six Celtics scored in double figures as Boston snapped its four-game losing streak.