Chanhassen's Wedin to compete in 'Senior Showcase' golf event

The Chanhassen senior and North Dakota commit will take part in the 'Senior Showcase' at the venue that usually hosts state Bunker Hills Golf Course.

For seniors like Courtney Wedin, they had their final seasons cut short by Coronavirus.

The Minnesota PGA stepped up for one last chance to compete.

The boys will play on Tuesday and the girls will play Wednesday.

For all the chances these seniors missed out on, this last one is specially made for them.