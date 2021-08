It was a lost season for the Wildcats after COVID-19 complications forced them to cancel all but one game during the year.

LINDSTROM, Minn. — Taking it one game at a time might seem easy when you only play one game.

But that's not the case, just ask Chisago Lakes.

Last year after the Minnesota High School League decided to bring back football, the Wildcats scheduled six games. But after COVID complications forced cancellation after cancellation, their season was dwindled down to just one game.

They’re scheduled to open the season against Delano, but right now they’re just taking it one day at a time.