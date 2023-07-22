Christian Vásquez and Michael A. Taylor deliver key hits in 7th, lead Twins past White Sox 3-2

Trailing 2-1 with two runners on in the seventh, Vásquez hit what he thought was a go-ahead three-run homer off reliever Gregory Santos.

MINNEAPOLIS — Christian Vásquez drove in the tying run and Michael A. Taylor followed with an RBI single, all in the seventh inning, as the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jordan Balazovic (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning and earned his first big league victory. Jhoan Duran pitched a scoreless ninth for his 17 save of the year.

Trailing 2-1 with two runners on in the seventh, Vásquez hit what he thought was a go-ahead three-run homer off reliever Gregory Santos. But, the ball hit the top of the left-field wall and was ruled a double, scoring Byron Buxton.

Later in the inning, Taylor put the Twins, hitting a sharp single to center after trying unsuccessfully to bunt earlier in the at-bat. His hit four pitches later drove in Kyle Farmer.

Both Twins runs were charged to reliever Keynan Middleton (2-2), who gave up a hit and a walk in a third of an inning.

The White Sox had two on with no outs in the eighth, but couldn’t push across the tying run against reliever Griffin Jax. Yasmani Grandal grounded out to first base, Jake Burger hit a soft liner to first, and pinch-hitter Gavin Sheets struck out swinging, stranding runners on second and third.

Dylan Cease allowed just one run and struck out nine in six innings for Chicago, but didn’t factor into the decision. The White Sox right-hander has earned no-decisions in nine of his last 10 starts.

Twins starter Sonny Gray allowed seven hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out four and allowed one walk.

Carlos Correa reached base four times for Minnesota, including an RBI double in the third.

Anderson opened the scoring in the top of the third with a steal of home. He took off after Twins catcher Christian Vásquez threw to second base to try to catch Luis Robert Jr. stealing. Robert was safe, and Minnesota didn’t throw home with Anderson stealing.

Robert scored later in the inning on a single by Yasmani Grandal, giving the White Sox a 2-0 lead.

Saturday's first pitch was delayed 31 minutes due to weather.

TRAINERS ROOM

White Sox: LHP Garrett Crochet, Chicago’s first-round pick in 2020, had his rehab assignment shut down due to shoulder soreness. “I don’t think it’s anything serious," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. Crochet began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on July 6.

Twins: LHP Caleb Thielbar (oblique) threw a live bullpen session before Saturday’s game. “I thought it was a positive day for Caleb,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

UP NEXT

RHP Lucas Giolito (6-6, 3.96 ERA) takes the mound for Chicago in the series finale Sunday. The White Sox are winless in his two starts against the Twins this year. Minnesota will send RHP Bailey Ober (6-4, 2.74) to the mound. He will face the White Sox for the first time this season.

