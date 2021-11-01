x
Anthony's 31 leads Magic to 115-97 win against Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Minnesota.
Credit: AP
Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner (22) handles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — Cole Anthony scored a season-high 31 points and Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Orlando Magic came from behind to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-97 on Monday night. 

Franz Wagner had 28 points for Orlando, which snapped a four-game losing streak, while Minnesota native Jalen Suggs scored 15 points. 

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Minnesota, which played the second half without starting point guard D’Angelo Russell because of a right ankle sprain.

Russell finished with three points and three assists in 17 minutes.

