Dawgs alone on top! Georgia Bulldogs win national title for first time in more than four decades

INDIANAPOLIS — The Georgia Bulldogs overcame their nemesis Alabama on Monday night , winning their first national championship in more than 40 years.

The Dawgs overcame a contentious late fumble call that seemed to swing momentum toward Alabama and came away with a long-coveted national title.

For ongoing reactions to the momentous victory, follow the Twitter accounts of our sports reporters Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman Jr. who are at the game in Indianapolis. Additionally, you can find updates from the UGA campus from 11Alive reporter Jon Shirek, who is at Stegeman Coliseum for the official school watch party.