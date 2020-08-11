x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

College

Ibrahim's 4TDs carries Minnesota past Illini

The Gophers' running back now has back-to-back games in which he has scored four rushing touchdowns for Minnesota.
Credit: AP
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for four touchdowns and Tanner Morgan threw for one more and Minnesota beat depleted Illinois 41-14.

Ibrahim now has back-to-back games in which he has scored four rushing touchdowns for Minnesota.

Illinois had 12 players out due to COVID-19 protocols and was down to fourth-string QB Coran Taylor. Starter Brandon Peters and backup Isaiah Washington are out, and third-string QB Matt Robinson remains unavailable after suffering a leg injury early in the Purdue game last week. 

One bright spot for Illinois was often-injured running back Mike Epstein, who rushed for 108 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown. 

The Gophers (1-2) are back in action Friday as hosts Iowa, which rolled over Michigan State 49-7 on Saturday for the Hawkeyes' first win of the season.

Related Articles