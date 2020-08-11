Ibrahim's 4TDs carries Minnesota past Illini

The Gophers' running back now has back-to-back games in which he has scored four rushing touchdowns for Minnesota.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for four touchdowns and Tanner Morgan threw for one more and Minnesota beat depleted Illinois 41-14.

Illinois had 12 players out due to COVID-19 protocols and was down to fourth-string QB Coran Taylor. Starter Brandon Peters and backup Isaiah Washington are out, and third-string QB Matt Robinson remains unavailable after suffering a leg injury early in the Purdue game last week.

One bright spot for Illinois was often-injured running back Mike Epstein, who rushed for 108 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown.