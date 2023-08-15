Aireontae Ersery anchors Gophers' offensive line

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle leads Minnesota's offensive line.

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota junior left tackle Aireontae Ersery has come a long way since his first career start in Lincoln in 2020.

"I didn't know my head from my butt that day, but now, I came a long way, a long way," said Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery.

Ersery started all 13 games last fall, earning honorable mention all-Big Ten honors, taking pride in keeping Gophers quarterbacks upright.

"I like to take that responsibility of protecting his blindside," said Ersery.

He led an offensive line last fall that ranked:

9th nationally in sacks allowed (15)

16th nationally in rushing (207 yards per game)

"He makes you better," said Gophers defensive lineman Danny Striggow. "He was so talented when he got here and to see him grow to where he is now, it's been still almost night and day. He has no ceiling as an. He really doesn't have a ceiling when it comes to playing offensive tackle. He's got just quick feet, such quick hands. And he's strong, strong as can be."

The 6-foot-6, 325 pounder credits his success on the field to his quick feet developed as a youngster.

"I used to be a little dancer when I was little. I had the dance moves man... I think that's where it came from, when I was a child I used to dance in front of my family," said Ersery.

Ersery's favorite dancing partner? Contact.

"His power is amazing. When he comes off the ball, he's a force of nature. That guy is super strong," said Gophers center Nathan Boe.

"Man, it's fun, I love contact bro. I get to legally hit somebody without getting into trouble," said Ersery.

Spoken like a true left tackle. Ersery and the Gophers will kick off the 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Huntington Bank Stadium against Nebraska.

