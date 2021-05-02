Baker lifts Rutgers to 4th straight win 76-72 over Minnesota

Marcus Carr had 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Gophers, who remained winless on the road this season in six tries.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Geo Baker scored eight of his 16 points in the final four minutes to help Rutgers win its fourth straight game, 76-72 over Minnesota.

Baker gave the Scarlet Knights the lead for good at 73-72 on a pull-up jumper with 1:01 left in the game. It was the ninth lead change in the final five minutes and the 22nd of the game.

Myles Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his 13th career double-double and Caleb McConnell added 14 points with a key 3-pointer that made it 71-70 for the Knights with 1:38 left.