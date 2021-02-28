Banton, Nebraska beat Minnesota 78-74, snap 5-game skid

Nebraska held off a late Minnesota rally to beat the Golden Gophers 78-74.

LINCOLN, Neb — Dalano Banton scored 14 points, Derrick Walker had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and Nebraska held off a late Minnesota rally to beat the Golden Gophers 78-74.

Trey McGowen added 11 points and Kobe Webster and Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 10 apiece for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers snapped a five-game losing streak and won for just the second time Dec. 17.