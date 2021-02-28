x
Banton, Nebraska beat Minnesota 78-74, snap 5-game skid

Nebraska held off a late Minnesota rally to beat the Golden Gophers 78-74.
Credit: AP
Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, right, reacts after getting hit on the head by the elbow of Minnesota's Brandon Johnson (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb — Dalano Banton scored 14 points, Derrick Walker had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and Nebraska held off a late Minnesota rally to beat the Golden Gophers 78-74. 

Trey McGowen added 11 points and Kobe Webster and Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 10 apiece for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers snapped a five-game losing streak and won for just the second time Dec. 17. 

Minnesota, which has lost five in a row, likely saw its chances for an NCAA tournament berth evaporate this week. Marcus Carr finished with a career-high 41 points, the most in a Big Ten game this season for Minnesota.

