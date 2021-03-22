U of M alum Ben Johnson named next Gophers men's basketball coach

Johnson is a University of Minnesota alumni and was on the Gophers' coaching staff from 2013-18 under previous head coach Richard Pitino before going to Xavier.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team has its next head coach.

University of Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle announced Monday that Xavier assistant coach, and Gophers alum, Ben Johnson has been hired to be the new men's basketball coach.

According to a statement from the university, Johnson agreed to a five-year contract.

"Ben is a proven coach who is ready to lead his own program," said Coyle in a statement. "He has earned this opportunity and is a tremendous teacher, recruiter and relationship builder. I am thrilled for him to lead his alma mater, and I am excited for the future of our men's basketball program."

Johnson, a former Gophers player and 2005 U of M graduate, was on the Gophers' coaching staff from 2013-18 under previous head coach Richard Pitino. Johnson then joined Xavier in 2018.

Pitino was fired last week following a disappointing 14-16 season that ended in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.