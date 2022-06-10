Ben Johnson inks extension with U of M through 2027

After being hired in March 2021, Ben Johnson led the Gophers to a 13-17 record last season.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota has agreed to a contract extension with men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson, the school announced on Friday.

The Board of Regents approved Johnson's contract extension during a meeting on Friday. Johnson will now be the team's head coach through the 2027 season.

Johnson, who graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2005, said in a news release that he's blessed to be the school's head coach and is looking forward to leading the team into the future.

"I want to thank Athletics Director Mark Coyle and President Joan Gabel for their unbelievable support as we continue to build a brand of Golden Gopher Basketball that this university and state will be proud of," he said.

Johnson was hired to lead Minnesota's men's basketball program in March of 2021. The Golden Gophers went 13-17 in Johnson's first season at the helm.

"Ben is recruiting the state of Minnesota at a high level and has restored some of that magic to Williams Arena," athletic director Mark Coyle said in the university's announcement. "I look forward to Ben leading our program for years to come."

Heading into his second season leading the Gophers, Johnson has signed the 43rd recruiting class in the country, which is the seventh highest-ranked recruiting class in the Big 10 Conference. According to 247Sports, Minnesota has signed four players for the 2022 recruiting class and all four players are three-star recruits.

