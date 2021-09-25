x
Minnesota Golden Gophers

Underdog Bowling Green stuns Minnesota at homecoming

The loss snapped Minnesota’s streak of 21 straight non-conference wins, the longest streak in the country entering Saturday’s game.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) runs with the ball against Bowling Green linebacker Brock Horne (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — Quarterback Matt McDonald ran for a pair of scores, and two late interceptions by the Bowling Green defense sealed the win as the Falcons shocked heavily-favored Minnesota, 14-10, on homecoming. 

The loss snapped Minnesota’s streak of 21 straight non-conference wins, the longest streak in the country entering Saturday’s game. The Gophers’ last non-conference loss was Sept. 3, 2015 against TCU. 

It also marked Minnesota’s first loss to a non-Power 5 conference opponent since losing to North Dakota State on Sept. 24, 2011. 

Bowling Green came to Minneapolis as 31-point underdogs but used a strong defensive effort to slow down the Golden Gopher offense.

