Carr, Minnesota pull away from Nebraska 79-61

MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Carr scored 11 of his 19 points in the last five minutes, Jamal Mashburn Jr. added a career-high 11 points and Minnesota defeated Nebraska 79-61.

Brandon Johnson scored 13 points with 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers, who had lost three straight.

Minnesota weathered a drought of 7½ minutes, missing 17 straight shots as Nebraska cut a 19-point deficit to 52-45 midway through the second half.