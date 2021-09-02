Carr, Minnesota pull away from Nebraska 79-61

MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Carr scored 11 of his 19 points in the last five minutes, Jamal Mashburn Jr. added a career-high 11 points and Minnesota defeated Nebraska 79-61.
Brandon Johnson scored 13 points with 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers, who had lost three straight.
Minnesota weathered a drought of 7½ minutes, missing 17 straight shots as Nebraska cut a 19-point deficit to 52-45 midway through the second half.
Without leading scorer Teddy Allen, the Cornhuskers could get no closer, giving Carr, who only played 19 minutes because of foul trouble, time to get untracked. Lat Mayen tied his career high with 15 points for Nebraska.