Minnesota Golden Gophers

Davis delivers as No. 11 Wisconsin defeats Minnesota 66-60

Wisconsin earned its ninth win in its last 10 games to tie Illinois for the Big Ten lead.
Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) shoots against Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. — Johnny Davis had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and took over the game in the final minutes as No. 11 Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 66-60 on Sunday afternoon. 

Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten) earned its ninth win in its last 10 games to tie Illinois (15-5, 8-2) for the Big Ten lead, with No. 10 Michigan State (16-4, 7-2) just a half-game behind. 

Wisconsin visits Illinois on Wednesday. 

The Badgers improved to 10-1 in games decided by six points or fewer. Davis scored the game's final six points.

