Former Prior Lake star Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility

MINNEAPOLIS — The NCAA granted Minnesota transfer Dawson Garcia immediate eligibility Friday, making the former Prior Lake star eligible to play this season for Ben Johnson and the Gophers men's basketball team.

"We're obviously very excited to have Dawson on the court this season," said Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson. "I want to personally thank Director of Compliance Jeremiah Carter for all his hard work in this process. Dawson is an experienced competitor who will make an immediate impact on the court. We're looking forward to building on what he accomplished this summer into the season."

Garcia played in 16 games last season for North Carolina, starting in 12 of them, averaging 9 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward spent the 2020-21 season at Marquette, starting all 27 games for the Golden Eagles. He averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game during that freshman season before joining the Tar Heels last season.

Garcia was a 2020 McDonald's All-American and Mr. Basketball finalist his senior season for the Lakers.

