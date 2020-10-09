Division I hockey delays season due to COVID concerns

Commissioners representing the 11 men's and women's hockey conferences in Division I made the decision, citing concerns over public health.

MINNEAPOLIS — The nation's Division I hockey commissioners have collectively decided to delay the 2020-21 season due to ongoing concerns over the impact of COVID-19.

A release sent out Thursday by the Gopher Athletic Department says the commissioners representing the 11 D1 men's and women's hockey conferences made the decision, citing concerns over public health.

In a statement the commissioners association said the conferences have been working together on plans to return with a focus on "the health and safety of everyone "associated with our college campus communities. At this point there is no targeted date for starting the season: The commissioners association says each conference will announce details on game schedules and other season milestones individually.

“Clearly everyone in college hockey wanted to be playing games next month, but we knew this delay was likely to happen and the health and safety of our student-athletes is what’s most important," said Gopher men's hockey coach Bob Motzko in a released statement. "We all believe there is a path forward and look for that to come soon. The good thing is that this delay will not affect our team’s preparation for when we do start the season. We’re confident that day will come, and we will be ready to compete when it does.”