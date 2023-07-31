Fans invited to watch Gophers prep for upcoming season

The two open training camps practices will be on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Huntington Bank Stadium and on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Athletes Village.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota football team is hosting two open practices for fans to see the team before its Aug. 31 season opener.

The Golden Gophers will also be hosting their annual diaper drive and oar collection during the first open practice on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Gopher fans have donated more than 115,000 diapers since the team's annual drive started in 2017.

The diaper drop-off is just outside the stadium near Tribal Nations Plaza, and donations are given to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota.

Fans are also encouraged to bring "decorated" oars to the game, according to a news release from the team. The oars will be placed in the Huntington Bank Stadium's hallway for players to see as they run out of their locker room to the field on game day.

The Aug. 5 practice will start at 7 p.m. and will be held at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The other open practice will be at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 in the team's indoor training facility at Athletes Village. Both practices are free to fans.

The Gophers begin their 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 31 when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

The Gophers are coming off a 9-4 season in 2022, which ended with a 28-20 victory over Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in the Bad Boy Mower Pinstripe Bowl. The win was the Gophers' sixth consecutive bowl victory, which is a Big Ten record, according to the U of M website.

