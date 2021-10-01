Garza scores 33, No. 5 Iowa beats No. 16 Minnesota 86-71

Minnesota had defeated Iowa 102-95 in overtime on Dec. 25 by coming back from seven points down with 44 seconds left.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 33 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as No. 5 Iowa defeated No. 16 Minnesota 86-71.

Jordan Bohannon had 19 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Hawkeyes, who avenged their overtime loss to the Golden Gophers on Christmas.

Iowa led 39-37 at halftime and opened the second half with a 22-6 run. Garza had 10 of his points in that stretch. Minnesota rallied from a 63-45 deficit to get to within five points twice late in the second half.