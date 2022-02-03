Gophers fade, succumb to No. 4 Purdue 88-73

Minnesota couldn't withstand constant offensive pressure from the Boilermakers, who had four players finish in double figures.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jaden Ivey scored 21 points and Zach Edey added a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 4 Purdue to an 88-73 win over Minnesota.

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. scored a career-high 20 points and the Boilermakers had four players in double figures. Purdue has now won four straight and seven of eight.

Payton Willis scored 24 points and Jamsion Battle added 21 for the Golden Gophers, who lost their third straight.

Minnesota is now 2-8 in Big Ten play, 11-8, overall. Wednesday night's loss was their seventh in the past eight games.

The Gophers next chance for a 'W' comes Sunday, when they take on Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

