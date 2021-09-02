x
Minnesota Golden Gophers

Gophers fall to No. 4 Ohio State in season opener

The fourth-ranked Buckeyes used big plays in the second half to hold off the Gophers, 45-31.
Credit: AP
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches a pass as Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden, front right, tries to tackle him in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — C.J. Stroud passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his debut as the Ohio State starter in a 45-31 victory at Minnesota. 

The fourth-ranked Buckeyes kept coach Ryan Day unbeaten in Big Ten play to start his third full season. 

They flashed their five-star speed with two 70-plus-yard scores, one early and one late. Day is 24-2 overall and 16-0 in conference games. 

Most painful for the Gophers was the loss of star running back Mo Ibrahim to an apparent injury to his lower right leg. He had 30 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

