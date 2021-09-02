Gophers fall to No. 4 Ohio State in season opener

The fourth-ranked Buckeyes used big plays in the second half to hold off the Gophers, 45-31.

MINNEAPOLIS — C.J. Stroud passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his debut as the Ohio State starter in a 45-31 victory at Minnesota.

The fourth-ranked Buckeyes kept coach Ryan Day unbeaten in Big Ten play to start his third full season.

They flashed their five-star speed with two 70-plus-yard scores, one early and one late. Day is 24-2 overall and 16-0 in conference games.