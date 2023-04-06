Gophers to play for a national title after Frozen Four victory

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers will play for a national championship in men's hockey after a victory Thursday in the Frozen Four semifinals.
The Gophers defeated Boston University 6 to 2 to advance to the championship game on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for additional information.
