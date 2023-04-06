x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Minnesota Golden Gophers

Gophers to play for a national title after Frozen Four victory

Minnesota will play for a championship after defeating Boston University in the national semifinals.
Credit: AP
Minnesota forward Rhett Pitlick (77) celebrates with the bench after his goal against Boston University during the first period of an NCAA semifinal game in the Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers will play for a national championship in men's hockey after a victory Thursday in the Frozen Four semifinals.

The Gophers defeated Boston University 6 to 2 to advance to the championship game on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for additional information.

Related Articles

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Four brothers from Blaine all reach college hockey milestone: playing in the NCAA Frozen Four

Before You Leave, Check This Out