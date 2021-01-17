Gophers game against Cornhuskers postponed after Nebraska reports 12 positive COVID-19 cases

Nebraska announced on Sunday 12 members of the team have tested positive for COVID-19.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota men's basketball team's game with Nebraska on Wednesday has been postponed after 12 members of Nebraska's program tested positive for COVID-19, including head coach Fred Hoiberg.

In a statement Sunday from Hoiberg, he said he is feeling symptoms. He added that he's been improving over the past 24 hours.

The university announced that the program will pause all activities for at least seven more days, which includes Wednesday's game against the Gophers.

Minnesota, which is currently ranked No. 23, is coming off a 75-57 win over No. 7 Michigan on Saturday, handing the Wolverines their first loss of the season.