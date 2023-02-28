Gophers men's basketball game against Michigan State canceled

The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 15 but was postponed following the deadly shooting at Michigan State two days prior.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota's men's basketball game with Michigan State has been canceled, according to the school's website.

The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 15 but was postponed following the deadly shooting at Michigan State two days prior.

The Gophers had another game postponed earlier this month after 12 players from Nebraska tested positive for COVID-19 prior to their game on Feb. 7.

Minnesota (7-20 overall, 1-16 Big Ten) will host Rutgers Thursday before closing out the regular season Sunday at home against Wisconsin. The Big Ten tournament tips off Wednesday, Mar. 8 in Chicago.

