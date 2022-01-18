Gophers men's basketball team postpones game due to COVID-19

Wednesday's game at Penn State will be rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols within the U of M program.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota announced on Tuesday that it will postpone its Jan. 19 men's basketball game at Penn State due to COVID-19 protocols within the Golden Gopher program.

The Gophers team played without four players in Sunday's 81-71 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, due to COVID protocols, injury and illness, according to a news release.

After additional COVID testing on Monday, the Gophers team fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven players available to play.

The U of M and Penn State will work with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game.

The Gophers' next game remains scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 against Rutgers.

