Gophers' Mohamed Ibrahim named Big Ten Running Back of the Year

Ibrahim led the Big Ten in several rushing categories, despite playing in only six games.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers have announced running back Mohamed Ibrahim has been named the Big Ten’s Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year.

Ibrahim is the first Gophers player to ever receive the honor, after a strong season that included rushing for at least 100 yards in all six games played.

According to the Gophers, Ibrahim led the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns (15), rushing yards (925), rushing attempts (175), average rushing yards per game (154.2), all-purpose yards (1,028), scoring (90 points) and points per game (15.0), despite playing in only six games.

Dating back to last season, Ibrahim has a streak of seven consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing, tying Laurence Maroney for the most in school history.

In addition to Running Back of the Year, Ibrahim was also named All-Big Ten First Team by coaches and the media, and was only the player selected unanimously by the media.