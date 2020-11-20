Gophers offensive line coach, 2 others positive for COVID-19 ahead of game vs. Purdue

Offensive line coach Brian Callahan will not coach in Friday night's game.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota has announced offensive line coach Brian Callahan and two other staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The news comes hours ahead of the Gophers' scheduled game against Purdue at TCF Bank Stadium. The university said Callahan will not coach tonight; instead, the offensive line will be coached by Director of Player Development Norries Wilson.

In a news release, the Gophers said Callahan tested positive during an antigen testing period earlier this week; his diagnosis was later confirmed with a PCR test. The university said Callahan immediately returned home to isolate and is working remotely.

The two other staff members also tested positive during antigen testing earlier this week. They were not identified in the news release.

This is the second time a key member of the Gophers' coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi did not coach against Illinois earlier this month after his own positive diagnosis.

EARLIER THIS MONTH: Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has COVID-19