Gophers ranked No. 20 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Minnesota, which is 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten, currently sits atop the Big Ten West.

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite the injuries continuing to pile up, the Minnesota Gophers have rattled off four straight wins and currently find themselves sitting No. 20 in the most recent College Football Playoff Rankings.

Minnesota, which is 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten, currently sits atop the Big Ten West. The Gophers' only loss within the conference came to Ohio State, which is currently in the top spot in the Big Ten East.

"When you're able to respond and learn from mistakes, learn from other people's mistakes, learn from success, and that's what makes it fun," said Gophers senior quarterback Tanner Morgan in a press conference on Tuesday.

Minnesota's season opened up with a tough loss against perennial powerhouse Ohio State, but it was the team's loss to Bowling Green – a team the Gophers were heavily favored against – that proved to be somewhat of a wake-up call. And Minnesota answered that call in a big way.

The Gophers have strung together three straight games where they've scored 30 or more points, and have done it without their first-team, All-Big Ten running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who hurt his lower left leg two months ago. Sophomore Trey Potts was then inserted into the lineup, but it wasn't long before he was sidelined for the season due to an undisclosed injury.

The Gophers have had five 100-yard rushers this season, including Bryce Williams, who also went down with an injury in Minnesota's most recent win.

"It's unfortunate. It's been one of those years that (injuries have) kind of got us," said Gophers coach P.J. Fleck. "It's the next man in, next man up. Everybody is on deck."