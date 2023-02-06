x
Minnesota Golden Gophers

COVID protocols prompt postponement of Gophers-Illini men's basketball game

A make-up date has not been set for the Gophers-Illini game.
Credit: AP
Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson paces the sideline as his team plays against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska defeated Minnesota 78-65. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota announced Tuesday's scheduled men's basketball game at Illinois has been postponed "due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Golden Gopher program."

A make-up date for the game has not been set.

The Gophers have struggled for much of this season, currently ranked last in the Big Ten with a 1-11 conference record and 7-15 overall record. The Gophers have lost seven games in a row, after falling 81-46 to Maryland on Saturday.

The next game on the schedule for the Gophers will be at home against Iowa on Sunday, Feb. 12.

