COVID protocols prompt postponement of Gophers-Illini men's basketball game

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota announced Tuesday's scheduled men's basketball game at Illinois has been postponed "due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Golden Gopher program."

A make-up date for the game has not been set.

The Gophers have struggled for much of this season, currently ranked last in the Big Ten with a 1-11 conference record and 7-15 overall record. The Gophers have lost seven games in a row, after falling 81-46 to Maryland on Saturday.

The next game on the schedule for the Gophers will be at home against Iowa on Sunday, Feb. 12.

