Minnesota chops down Wisconsin 23-13 to take back Axe

Minnesota defeated Wisconsin 23-13 to claim the Axe for just the second time since 2003.
Minnesota fans reach up toward Paul Bunyan's Ax after Minnesota defeated Wisconsin in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota surged past No. 18 Wisconsin 23-13 to take back Paul Bunyan's Axe and give Iowa the West Division title.

Tanner Morgan overcame an interception that was returned for a first-half touchdown. He led the Gophers on three scoring drives after halftime including a third quarter touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell. 

Minnesota hoisted the 73-year-old trophy on its home field for the first time since 2003. 

The Gophers held Braelon Allen to 47 yards on 17 rushes. The standout freshman topped the 100-yard mark in the last seven games, all Badgers wins.

