MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota surged past No. 18 Wisconsin 23-13 to take back Paul Bunyan's Axe and give Iowa the West Division title.

Tanner Morgan overcame an interception that was returned for a first-half touchdown. He led the Gophers on three scoring drives after halftime including a third quarter touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell.

Minnesota hoisted the 73-year-old trophy on its home field for the first time since 2003.