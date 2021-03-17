Gophers win Big Ten Tournament

Black McLaughlin had two goals and two assists to lead Minnesota to a 6-4 win over Wisconsin.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The University of Minnesota men's hockey team are Big Ten Tournament champions for the second time in program history.

The Gophers used a four-goal second period on their way to a 6-4 win Tuesday night in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Blake McLaughlin scored twice and assisted on two other goals to help the Gophers take down the top-seeded Badgers.

Wisconsin was aggressive in the offensive zone, throwing 46 shots on net, but senior goalie Jack LaFontaine's 42 saves were enough to preserve the win. LaFontaine was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, while also earning a spot on the All-Tournament Team.