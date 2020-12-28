Ibrahim named AP All-American, announces return for 2021

The Gophers' star running back ran for 1,076 yards – an average of 153.7 yard per game – 15 rushing touchdowns and 168.4 all-purpose yards per game.

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was given some good news Monday, and then provided some news of his own that will no doubt get Gophers fans excited for next season.

The Associated Press announced Ibraham was named Third Team All-America, the first Gophers back to be named an AP All-American since Laurence Maroney back in 2005.

On the heels of the AP naming him an All-American, Ibrahim announced he plans to return to the Gophers next season rather than entering the NFL Draft.

"I am extremely grateful for all the individual success that I have been fortunate to accomplish during my four years as a Gopher," Ibrahim posted in a message on Twitter. "However, I know that I would not be able to accomplish any of it without my teammates and coaches.

"Every yard gained is a result of countless hours and sacrifice in the weight room and on the practice field by the entire team. Every touchdown scored is a result of our coaching staff having trust in the 11 individuals on the field to execute the play. Football is the ultimate team game and any honor I receive is shared with everyone in the program.

"With that said I am looking forward to coming back and making more memories in 2021 – which will also include getting my degree. Row The Boat. Ski-U-Mah. Go Gophers."

Ibrahim ran for 1,076 yards – an average of 153.7 yard per game – 15 rushing touchdowns and 168.4 all-purpose yards per game. He was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year and an All-Big Ten First Team selection.

Nationally, Ibrahim finished third in rushing yards per game, fourth in points per game (12.9), fifth in rushing touchdowns and sixth in all-purpose yards per game.

Ibrahim, who played in all seven games for Minnesota this season, also set a school record with eight straight 100-yard rushing games, which included the 2020 Outback Bowl.