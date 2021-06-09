Ibrahim returning to play for Gophers next season

University of Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim announced on Twitter that he is returning for the 2022 season.

Minnesota Gophers' running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who suffered a season-ending injury at the start of the season, says he will be back next year for the Maroon and Gold.

Ibrahim tore his Achilles' tendon during the first game of the 2021 season against Ohio State on Sept. 2.