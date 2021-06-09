Ibrahim returning to play for Gophers next season

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Sept. 6, 2021.
Minnesota Gophers' running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who suffered a season-ending injury at the start of the season, says he will be back next year for the Maroon and Gold.
Ibrahim tore his Achilles' tendon during the first game of the 2021 season against Ohio State on Sept. 2.
Ibrahim holds several school records for running the ball. He was named the 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year, and was also awarded All-Big Ten First Team and AP Third-Team All-America honors in 2020.