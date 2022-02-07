Iowa rides big second half to down Gophers 71-59

After heading into halftime with a four point lead, Minnesota struggled with 23% shooting in the second half as the Hawkeyes mounted a comeback.

Keegan Murray had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Patrick McCaffery added 18 points and seven boards and Iowa used a big second-half run to beat Minnesota 71-59.

Murray and McCaffery combined to shoot 17 of 32 from the field while the rest of the team shot just 36% (12 of 33). Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten), which went into the game No. 3 nationally in fewest turnovers per game at 8.9, committed six.

The Hawkeyes scored 21 points — including 17 in the second half — off a dozen Minnesota turnovers.

The Gophers (11-9, 2-9) have now lost four in a row, and eight of their last nine. Luke Loewe scored 19 points while Payton Willis added 16 for the maroon and gold. Team scoring leader Jamison Battle was held to just 2 points on 1 of 12 shooting as he fought foul trouble all game.

Minnesota appeared to have an upset on the brain, walking off the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena up 38-34 at halftime after shooting 52% from the field. But Iowa, losers of three of the previous four, came out and tightened the screws, holding the Gophers to just 23% shooting the rest of the way.

